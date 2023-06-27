Recently, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted a nationwide survey regarding the attitude of the Ukrainians to Russia.

The Institute of Sociology has been conducting the polls on the attitude of the Ukrainians to the Russian Federation for more than 15 years.

Before the Revolution of Dignity (winter 2013-2014), the vast majority of Ukrainians (70%) wanted to see the countries as independent but friendly states.

After the occupation of Crimea and the start of the war in Donbas, the share of those who believed that relations should be the same as with other states increased significantly (from 15% to 44%), although 48% still believed that the countries should remain friendly.

After the large-scale invasion, the share of those who want to have closed borders, visas and customs with Russia increased to 79%.

The poll was conducted on May 26 – June 5 and involved 984 respondents from all regions of Ukraine.