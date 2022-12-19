‘Ukrainska Pravda’ media outlet announced the fundraising campaign for 11.5 million hryvnias for radar systems for air and anti-missile defense. The funds, as stated in the publication, will be channeled through the foundation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

To support the campaign, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda’ Sevhil Musaieva and investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach announced the raffle of two copies of Time magazine with the portrait of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the cover and his signature.

However, General Zaluzhnyi denied his involvement in both the fund and fundraising campaign.

‘I would like to officially declare that I did not ask to raise funds, and even more so, I never asked anyone to transfer money to a specific charity fund. I state that the fund of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, does not exist’, he wrote.

Later, ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ edited the news, removing from the text the name ‘General Zaluzhnyi Charitable Fund’ and replacing it with the correct name of the fund.