As of May 17, the production of electricity fully meets the consumption needs of Ukraine.

However, Ukrenergo energy company called on people to save electricity in the evening time.

In the evening hours, all possible reserves are used to provide consumers with electricity. This is due to the fact that the nuclear power plant was stopped for scheduled repairs after intensive work during the heating season.

In addition, several thermal power plants are undergoing repair work after Russian missile and drone attack that have targeted the Ukrainian energy system since October 2022.

The company also stated that Russian invaders continue constant air and artillery attacks on energy facilities in the frontline regions, which cause electricity disruptions.