Ukrenergo national energy company continues restoration of the Ukrainian energy system after the latest Russian massive missile attack that took place on March 9.

The most difficult situation is in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, which suffered the most during the attack.

In Mykolaiv region, the electricity supply has been restored to all consumers.

The electricity consumption has increased on Monday compared to Sunday and is at the level of a working day.

Due to the equipment overload, there are emergency shutdowns in some districts of Kyiv and Kyiv region. In Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, outages are possible in case of the increase of consumption.

In addition, because of the enemy artillery shelling, there is damage to networks in the frontline areas of Kharkiv and Kherson regions. The repair work continues.