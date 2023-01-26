On January 26 morning, Russia once again launched a massive missile attack targeting the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy 47 out of 55 missiles, the enemy strike caused damage to several energy facilities.

Ukrenergo national energy operator stated that this was the 13th missile attack on country’s energy system.

Enemy missiles hit energy facilities in the southern, central and southwestern regions of Ukraine. In Dnipro region, the main high-voltage equipment was destroyed at one of the power facilities.

The attack also caused electricity supply disruptions in Odesa region.

‘During the attack, emergency shutdowns were implemented throughout Ukraine. The deficit in the system is significant. Consumption limits have been introduced for al regions’, the Ukrenergo statement says.