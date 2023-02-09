Due to the investigation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security regarding the corruption schemes of the former management of ‘Ukrnafta’ and ‘Ukrtatnafta’, the state budget of Ukraine was replenished by 531 million hryvnias.

Current managers of the company transferred the corresponding amount to the budget after receiving information from the law enforcement regarding the investigation, the SBU statement says.

According to the investigation, the previous management of this company sold fuel through the network of gas stations without paying excise tax. This was despite the fact that the amounts of the excise tax were included in the price for consumers. Thus, the company’s debt to the state for this amounts to more than 605 million hryvnias.

‘In order to compensate for the damages caused to Ukraine, the law enforcement officers informed the current management of the company. After that, the representatives of PJSC ‘Ukrtatnafta’ made an urgent transfer to the budget of 531 million hryvnias in several payments’, the SBU states.

It is also added that the issue of using the reimbursed funds to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently being considered.

Earlier, it was reported about the investigation launched into the case.