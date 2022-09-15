On September 15, Ukrzaliznytsia state train operator restored railway connection between Kharkiv and de-occupied town of Balaklia.

The train will go daily to Balaklia and back with five stops in the villages.

The town of Balaklia was liberated from the Russian invaders on September 10 and is now returning to regular life. To renew train connection, railway employees made all needed repair works on the route. The area was also secured from landmines by sappers.

The test run was reported yesterday by Hromadske TV journalist Anastasia Stanko.