JSC ‘Ukrainian Railways’ spent over 200 million hryvnias on materials, which do not meet safety standards.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed that an extensive supply pattern of non-certified goods for JSC ‘Ukrainian Railways’ has been detected. The company spent over 200 million hryvnias on the materials for the interior trimming of the carriages. The products purchased for the government money does not meet passenger transportation safety requirements.

The SBU investigators determined that the fraudulent scheme had been organised by ‘Ukrainian Railways’ representatives together with a few commercial structures affiliated to it. The scheme has been functioning since 2016.

According to the contract, the winners of the tender had to supply the ‘Ukrainian Railways’ with the materials necessary for the renovation of the seats in passenger carriages. Instead of the appropriate quality products, the state enterprise has been receiving poor-quality goods, including those made of highly inflammable materials.

The SBU searched the offices and homes of the persons of interest. The documentary evidence of the illegal activities of the latter has been confiscated.

Prosecution is planning to bring charges of fraud.

In the beginning of April 2021 it was announced that in 2020 the JSC ‘Ukrainian Railways’ incurred a net loss of 11,9 billion hryvnias, in 2019 the company recorded a 2,988 billion hryvnias net profit.