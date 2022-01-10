Earlier reports said bringing back Leshschenko to Ukrzaliznytysya advisory board was vetted by infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Serhiy Leschenko was among 3 other former Ukrzaliznytsya advisors who got reappointed for their second term by the government in December.

In an official response to Bukvy information request, the state-run rail operator confirmed his reappointment yet avoided to answer the question about Leshchenko’s salary adding they will do so ‘very shortly’.

Back in March 2020, media reports found that former MP and public activist declared over 330 thousand hryvnas monthly salary for his advisory services for Ukrzaliznytsya, which raised many eyebrows as there was no clear understanding what Serhiy Leshchenko was actually doing at the company.

Serhiy Leshchenko came under scrutiny last year when his wife Anastasiya Topolska, known as DJ Nastya, was swept un in the controversy over her performance in Moscow ahead of May 9, the date Russia celebrates as Victory day.

The questionable move, given the context of current Ukraine-Russia relations, drew the ire of Ukrainians prompting calls for Serhiy Leshchenko’s resignation, yet such petition at Ukraine’s government website failed to garner required 25 thousands signatures.