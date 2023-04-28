On Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, a missile hit a 9-story apartment building, destroying part of it.

As of now, 10 people have been reported killed during the attack. Among those killed, there are two 10-year-old children.

With the ongoing search and rescue operation, the emergency service reports 18 people wounded, 11 of them are in hospital.

The rescuers have managed to save from under the rubble 17 people, including 3 children.