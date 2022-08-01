Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the unblocking of the ports will provide at least 1 billion dollars for the Ukrainian economy.

The minister announced the first cargo ship with corn leaving the port of Odesa since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship will head to Lebanon with 26 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn.

Kubrakov emphasized the importance of grain trade for the economy of Ukraine.

‘Today, Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger. Unblocking the ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign currency for the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan next year’s crops’, the minister concluded.