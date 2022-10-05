In an interview to Radio Free Europe, Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the country should continue financing United TV Marathon, which started after the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged invasion.

‘I know that the budget includes certain funds for information security. But I would like to see the final amount. And information security is not only the TV Marathon, but also many other means for which funds are needed today’, the minister said.

He noted that the ministry recommended allocating ‘enough’ to finance both the TV Marathon and the international broadcasting platform.

At the same time, according to Tkachenko, it is ‘not the right time’ to stop the marathon now, so as not to combine entertainment and news channels during a full-scale war.

Earlier, there were calls to remove the marathon from the air.