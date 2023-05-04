American actor and United24 ambassador Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’, raised $1,517,205 for RQ-35 Heidrun drones for the Ukrainian military.

As reported by Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the defense forces will receive 10 reconnaissance drones.

‘The RQ-35 Heidrun is an efficient and easy-to-manage UAV for high-quality reconnaissance missions. It can also withstand the means of electronic warfare of the Russians’, the minister stated.

The fundraising campaign lasted from mid-January to May 4. Fedorov noted the symbolism in the fact that the campaign was closed on the Star Wars Day.

The minister expressed gratitude of Ukrainians personally to the actor and to everyone who donates to the ‘Army of Drones’ project.