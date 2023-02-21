Fundraising platform United24 together with the Ukrainian salt company ‘Artemsil’ released a batch of salt packages, the funds from which will be directed to the purchase of drones for Ukraine’s army.

‘Artemsil’ was the biggest salt production company in Ukraine before the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The company’s main production facilities were situated in the town of Soledar, Donetsk region, which was almost fully destroyed by the Russian invaders and most of the residents left the city.

As reported by United24, the batch consists of 100 thousand packages, which were designed by Ukrainian artist Artem Husev and feature the words ‘Strength. Ukrainian stone’.

A package costs UAH 500 and the money will be used to buy drones for the Ukrainian army.