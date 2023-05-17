Ukrainian fundraising platform United24 launched the international ‘Thank You’ campaign with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported by United24, the main goal of the campaign is to thank everyone who has supported Ukraine during the war. The first locations where the message from United24 appeared were Times Square in New York and Leicester Square in London.

United24 united people from 110 countries around helping Ukraine.

‘We want to thank them for their support and the feeling of a shoulder, the feeling that we are not alone in this struggle. We see great strength in the community of like-minded people who help us today, will help us tomorrow and will remain with Ukraine for many years after the victory. Thank you campaign is the least we can do to thank them now’, the statement says.

Locations in more than 15 countries will soon join the campaign.