Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov has reported that UNITED24 initiative has bought a rescue helicopter.

The helicopter will be used to evacuate wounded soldiers from the front line. It reaches speeds of up to 200 km/h and covers distances of up to 600 km. This is extremely important when every minute counts, Fedorov emphasized.

The helicopter has room for two wounded and three medical workers.

The minister thanked everyone who donated money for the UNITED24 project.

UNITED24 is a global initiative to support Ukraine, launched on May 5, 2022 by the Ukrainian authorities. The task of the fundraising platform is to collect donations in support of Ukraine. The funds are transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and directed to the most important needs in three areas: defense and de-mining, humanitarian and medical aid, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.