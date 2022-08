In an overnight strikes, Russian invaders targeted the university campus in Mykolaiv.

Region governor Vitaly Kim reported that during the night Russian military attacked the city twice. The invaders used MLRS ‘Smerch’ and S-300 missiles.

The strike damaged a dormitory, wounding a night guard.

The governor also reported damaged private houses and a fire in the food store, which was caused by the Russian attack.

The emergency teams are working on the sites.