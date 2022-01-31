Unvaccinated workers in public sector jobs to be placed on leave without pay according to state mandate made effective January 31.

The health ministry of Ukraine informs unvaccinated employees in the public sector will be on unpaid administrative leave following the implementation of the government’s mandatory vaccine policy.

The list includes employees of public utilities, institutions and organizations, employees of health care facilities and employees of local governments.

To return to work such employees will have to get at least first jab.

The exception for a new policy are people who have absolute contraindications to vaccination. However, this must be officially confirmed by doctors.