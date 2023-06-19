At least 500 people might have died in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, left-bank Kherson region after Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, Russians refused to evacuate citizens who did not agree to take Russian citizenship.

Russian occupiers violated the norms of the international humanitarian law as they prohibited evacuation and left locals in the town Oleshky, which was flooded after the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

‘The actions of the Russians against the civilian population have all the signs of genocide, and everyone who participated in the abuse of Ukrainians will be punished justly’, the National Resistance Center statement says.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.