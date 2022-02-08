Covid infections will peak in 2 weeks, argues Ukrainian health minister Viktor Lyashko, noting that fewer daily hospitalizations are a sign things are on the mend.

As Ukraine is grappling with surging number of Covid infections, health minister Viktor Lyashko warned the worst is yet to come.

In a briefing on Monday, the minister said the current projections show that daily Covid tally, now averaging some 40 thousand new cases, will peak at 60 thousand in a matter of two weeks.

According to Viktor Lyashko, the current trajectory is much in line with what other countries have encountered meaning this surge of infections in Ukraine will climb up to its peak in its 7th week, in late February.

With 40 thousand of Covid cases reported daily this month, only 1 in 10 infections (some 4 thousand) ends up in hospitalization, and that is a sign things are on the mend, argued Lyashko.