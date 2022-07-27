Ukraine-born US Indiana Representative, Victoria Sparz, makes the headlines on Wednesday after she sends a new letter to US president Joe Biden doubling down on her earlier criticisms of Ukraine’s president top aide Andriy Yermak and insufficient control over the military supplies logistics to Kyiv.

In the letter posted on her official website, Congresswoman Victoria Sparz who recently ventured to visit the front-lines in Ukraine said she is ‘very disappointed’ over the ‘lack’ of coherent strategy and ‘decisive actions’ from the US Administration in the handling of the situation in Ukraine and offered to establish a Biden Administration to establish a Joint Task Force within the Department of Defense to address the mounting concerns.

The lawmaker emphasized that the failure to have a proper oversight and transparency can pose ‘major’ national security risks for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The letter to the US president comes after Spartz’s sixth visit to war-ravaged Ukraine and highlights new developments throwing more shade on Andriy Yermak who oversees Zelensky’s administration and has been reportedly invovled in a slew of controversies.

Among the new allegations voiced by Victoria Spartz in her new letter are:

1) Mr. Yermak’s delay of anticorruption prosecutor appointment – Under recent pressure, Kyiv finally proceeded with the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as anticorruption prosecutor after stalling for almost two years by Oleh Tatarov, Mr. Yermak’s appointee. Although, this process has not yet been completed and requires additional actions from the prosecutor general. Kyiv also recently removed Iryna Venediktova as prosecutor general. It appears that Mr. Yermak may try to appoint a partisan prosecutor through Zelensky’s parliamentary majority (appointed by party leadership), which effectively could sabotage Mr. Klymenko’s work.

2) Alarming accumulation of power by Mr. Yermak – Also under recent pressure, Kyiv started to make a number of changes in key positions, citing Russian connections for some. These developments raise two concerns: why they waited until now, and further centralization of power by Mr. Yermak. As you know, the judicial and prosecutorial systems in Ukraine are still in need of major reform and are controlled by the Office of the President. This lack of checks and balances has been abused in prior administrations and appears to be exploited by Mr. Yermak again through intimidation and threats. Another example of abuse of power is the recent issuance of secret executive orders to revoke Ukrainian citizenships without proper due process. Unfortunately, after I raised my concerns publicly, instead of addressing them, Mr. Yermak smeared me on government-controlled TV and started a “witch hunt” on all people I ever came across in Ukraine who are not his “puppets”. Last week, Hennadiy Korban, head of territorial defense of the Dnipropetrovsk region, who I had a brief encounter with in Dnipro, was stripped of his citizenship by secret order and denied entry to Ukraine after a short family visit/

3) Concerning Ministry of Defense appointment by Mr. Yermak – As you are aware, a number of issues I have raised have been brought to my attention by Americans and Europeans during CODELs. One of these issues was raised by a licensed U.S. defense contractor, who expressed to me significant concerns with Denys Sharapov, Deputy Minister of Defense, appointed by Mr. Yermak in April. This issue was also reported to the FBI by said contractor, therefore I did not raise it publicly before. Since it is now circulating in the Ukrainian media (“Can Ukraine avoid sabotage in Yermak’s weapons monopoly?”) and, as a member of the Judiciary Committee who has significant concerns with the politicization of the FBI, I would like your response on proper attention to this issue by the FBI. Mr. Sharapov is known to be a business partner of Andriy Yermak, Borys Yermak (Andriy’s father, who retired from the Russian FSB) and Russian citizen Rahamim Emanuilov, who has prior connections to Iran and Afghanistan, and a current connection to Vladimir Putin.

Victoria Spartz urged the Biden administration to ‘watch closely’ over these issues that may need to be red-flagged due to their potential threats to national security concerns.