The United States has imposed sanctions on Oleksandr Tupytsky, the former chairman of Ukraine’s Constitutional Court, and Andriy Portnov, the former top Yanukovych official.

The US Department of State reiterated its commitment to elevating anti-corruption as a core national security priority and a key pillar of the Summit for Democracy.

Tupytsky got sanctioned for ‘significant corrupt acts to include the acceptance of a monetary bribe while serving in the Ukrainian judiciary’.

Tupytskyi’s spouse, Olga Tupytska, was also designated as part of this action.

They are both barred from visiting the United States and their assets will be frozen.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasure designated sanctions against Andriy Portnov and his charitable fund.

In the sanction list, he joined Ukrainians Andriy Derkach and Oleksandr Dubinsky.

The sanctions block Portnov’s assets and ban entering the USA.