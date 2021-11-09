A vaccination point operates in the cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The vaccination point works every day from 10 am until 5 pm and was opened at the health ministry request.

Visitors to the vaccination center have the opportunity to sit, waiting for their turn.

CoronaVac, Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines were available.

During the church service on Sunday, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that if it is needed, vaccination points will be opened in other Greek Catholic churches in Ukraine and abroad.

The visitors wore protective masks and kept a social distance.Despite the long queues near other vaccination points, there were not many people in the cathedral.

The queue moves quite quickly, and after vaccination, people can sit for some time under medical supervision.

Visitors can watch the interior of the cathedral at this time.

Pre-registration is not required, visitors can do it on the spot.