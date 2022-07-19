During the today’s session, the Ukrainian parliament considered the submission of president Zelensky regarding the dismissal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the Security Service chief Ivan Bakanov.

Both officials were suspended by the president’s decrees on July 17 with further Zelensky’s submissions to dismiss them from their positions.

264 MPs supported the decision regarding Venediktova, who was present at the Verkhovna Rada, with no scandal statements or accusations during the vote.

Bakanov’s dismissal was supported by 265 MPs. He did not attend the parliamentary session.