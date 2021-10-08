'Servant of the People' garnered enough support for deputy speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in the vote for a role of the new parliamentary speaker.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, deputy speaker, was elected the new speaker of Ukraine’s parliament. The favorite nominated by the ruling party got 261 votes beating ‘European Solidarity’ pick Yana Zinkevich by 115 votes after two more candidates – independent Geo Leros and “Golos’ Yaroslav Zheleznyak pulled out of the vote.

The replacement came after Servant of the People party dismissed the former chairman Dmytro Razumkov over his alleged opposition to swift passage of Volodymyr Zelensky ‘anti-oligarchs’ legislation.

Razumkov wanted the legislation to be initially reviewed by the European rights body, the Venice Commission.

Here is what we know about the new parliamentary chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.