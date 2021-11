Ukrainian lawmakers bring in heftier fines for sales of medication to under 14s.

The underages sales policy update was supported by votes of 315 MPs.

First-time offence will be penalized by a fine in 6,800-13,600 hryvnas range while repeat offence will almost double the fine (13,600-23,800 hryvnas).

Earlier this year, Ukrainian lawmakers outlawed sales of medication to under 14s ‘in response to growing concern over misuse and abuse of medicine impacting Ukrainian teens.