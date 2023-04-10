The Verkhovna Rada voted by majority to return payments to the military in the amount of 30,000 hryvnias. This applies not only to the Armed Forces, but also to the employees of the State Emergency Service and police officers.

As stated by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, 277 members of parliament voted for the return of payments in accordance with draft law No. 8312.

In the amendments, payments are provided for persons regardless of assigned tasks or areas of service. The amount of the reward increases to 100,000 hryvnias if a person takes a direct part in hostilities or ensures the implementation of national security and defense measures.

MP Dmytro Razumkov explained on Telegram that the payments will be made possible by limiting the salaries of high-ranking officials. Wages will be limited for MPs, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, prosecutors, officials of the National Bank and employees of companies whose shares are 100% owned by the state.

The document must be approved by Parliament chair Ruslan Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelensky.