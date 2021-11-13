Ukraine's parliament bars the unvaccinated MPs, staff and visitors, demands proof of vaccination or recovery status.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk singed a directive #412 Friday barring access to the parliament to people who are either unvaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery.

The measure targets active and former MPs, parliamentary staff, governmental officials, and media.

Ukrainian lawmakers drew public scrutiny earlier this month as many of them were seen in the parliament flaunting a mask requirment, which is strickingly at odds with the ongoing governmental quarantine campaign.

According to the law, disobeying the mask requirement can result in a misdemeanor and a fine of up to 34 thousand hryvnas, which seems to be no big thing for Ukrainian MPs.

Earlier this year, then vice-speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk offered a harsh critique of such disregard of the mask policy, demanding lawmakers be fined in the parliament as ‘over 50% of MPs come maskless