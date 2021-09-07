The initiative is set to be adopted in autumn, says the vice-speaker for Ukraine’s parliament.

In his interview for RBC-Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk voiced confidence the parliament will vote on the regional referendum law this spring ‘to adopt it in principle’ with ‘proposals from public’ added before its second reading.

According to the vice-speaker, the law norms will ‘deter separatism and other negative things’.

The new policy will include norms that make it possible to pass no-confidence votes against mayors and dissolve local councils, argued Stefanchuk, adding it will allow communities control over political issues and local government appointments.

‘The regional referendum law is set to do good for local communities. And a community should have a working leverage to have influence over local government. It is important to provide an effective tool, ‘the emergency brake’, or a ‘stick’.’

