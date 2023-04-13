Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin signed the Concept of implementation of the mechanism of support for victims and witnesses of war and other international crimes.

A Coordination Center will be created within the Prosecutor General office. In it and in the relevant divisions of the regional prosecutor’s offices, coordinators on issues of support for victims and witnesses will work. These will be professionals with special skills in working with people who have experienced psychological trauma.

They will inform victims and witnesses about their rights and the status of the investigation, prevent re-traumatization, coordinate the provision of psychological, medical and social assistance, etc.

‘Previously, similar practices were used for the most sensitive categories of crimes: conflict-related sexual violence and crimes against children. Today, we are introducing support for participants in all proceedings regarding crimes caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation. I hope that these practices will soon become the norm in the entire prosecutor system. Despite all the challenges of war, we work on it every day’, Andrii Kostin stated.