Vita Botnytskaya came under scrutiny for her involvement with several court cases she presided over in Kyiv Pecherskiy court. Myrotvorets said it blacklisted the Kyiv judge on January 10 arguing she is responsible for ‘destroying Ukraine’s judicial system’ and ‘fabrication of criminal cases’.

The website is known for its overtly pro-Ukrainian stance keeps tabs on people in Ukraine and abroad who disregard or overstep Ukrainian laws addressing issues like Ukraine’s sovereignty, Donbas war and Crimea annexation.

The website administrators provided a list of Bortnytskaya’s malpractices that landed her on Myrotvorets black list.

As a judge of Kyiv Pecherskiy court, she was involved in fabrication of Poroshenko’s treason case on trumped-up charges and gave the nod to his assets’ freeze .

In October 2021, she granted house arrest for Opposition Platform for Life leader Viktor Medvedchuk in treason case yet failed to do so reviewing the case of Andriy Antonenko who as many believe was wrongly charged in murder of Pavlo Shermet.

In December 2019, she was behind the Kyiv Pecherskiy court decision to scrap the case against Viktor Yanykovych party members and MPs who voted for restrictive laws on January 16, 2014. Her verdict saw Oleksandr Efremov, Serhiy Gordiyenko, and Oleksandr Stoyan escape punishment for the repressive actions that sparked protests and eventually led to death of Maydan activists.

Ihor Golovan called into question Vita Bortnytska professionalism pointing out her alleged close ties to Oleh Tartarov, one of Zelensky’s administration officials, who was credited as academic advisor in her Ph.D. paper.

‘Bortnytskaya is a loyal student of a metre of Ukraine’s lawlessness Mr.Tartarov. This is probably why she approved a motion filed by prosecutors seeking freeze of Petro Poroshenko’s assets althought the filed document lacked any solid reasoning’.