The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has fallen ill with COVID-19 for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The former professional boxer and Ukrainian politician Vitali Klitschko fell ill, being vaccinated he hopes for an easy course of the disease.

Currently, the mayor of Kyiv gets medical treatment, but continues to work and perform his duties in self-isolation.

Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to take care of themselves, especially when communicating with a large number of people and visiting public places.

‘Keep to the quarantine rules!’ he stresses.