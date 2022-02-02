Former world boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko has applied to join Kyiv territorial defense brigade.

In cities across Ukraine, thousands of citizens join territorial defense units and get training to withstand possible Russian aggression.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko and his younger brother Volodymyr, both former world heavy weight boxing champions, visited Kyiv reserve recruitment center.

As Vitaly Klitschko stated on Instagram, while he, as a mayor, was inspecting the center, Volodomyr submitted an application to join the defense unit.

Territorial Defense Forces are a reserve component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the goal to guard important objects and to counter saboteurs on their territory.