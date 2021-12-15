The parties called on Russia to go back to 'constructive work' to address issues of ceasefire, detainees' exchange and operations of checkpoints in Donbas.

Ukrainain president held talks with Olaf Scholtz and Emmanuel Macron while on a visit to Brussels, said Zelensky administration in a statement Wednesday.



Zelensky thanked leaders of France and Germany for their ‘strong support for Ukraine against the background of the military threat from Russia’.

‘I expect that Russian troops and weapons will be withdrawn from Ukraine’s borders as soon as possible. So far, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, they remain near our borders,’ said Zelensky.

The parties expressed their commitment to use of Normandy format as a major platform for peace talks on Dobnas while Zelensky and discussed ways to unblock resolution of such stalling issues as detainees’ exchange and operations of checkpoints that require ‘constructive work’ from Russia.