Ukrainian volunteers together with the Poroshenko Foundation have raised almost 20 million hryvnias for 24 Mitsubishi L 200 pickup trucks for the Ukrainian Assault Troops.

The press service of the ‘European Solidarity’ party informs that the trucks are being repainted in camouflage colors. The trucks will also be equipped with the special tools sets and camouflage nets.

The NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ and the Poroshenko Foundation are convinced that it is more efficient to transfer new equipment to the troops, because it will not fail at the most crucial moment and will last much longer.

According to Petro Poroshenko, almost 16 million hryvnas were spent on 24 cars. Another 4 million were spent on re-equipment. From this sum, 10 million were collected by volunteers, and another 10 were donated by Petro and Maryna Poroshenko who traditionally double the amount of money raised by volunteers.

Now the priority of Petro Poroshenko’s charitable activity is the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the report, more than 350 million hryvnas have been spent on the army needs since February 24. These funds were used to purchase thousands of bulletproof vests and Kevlar helmets, weapons, trucks, thermal imagers, drones, night vision devices, electric generators, digital radios, military clothing, tourniquets, NATO first aid kits, fuel, and food products.