At least two Ukrainian volunteers were killed by mortar fire in Novodruzhensk, Luhansk region on Sunday, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gayday.

The Russian attack took lives of the volunteers who helped with distribution of humanitarian aid to locals.

‘One of the victims saved life of her fellow worker by covering her when Russian shelling came. Eternal memory,’ wrote Gayday.

Shelling caused fires in Novodruzhensk and Severodonetskoye, damaging several residental buildings.