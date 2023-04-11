On April 11, at an extraordinary session, members of the Volyn Regional Council banned the activities of the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate in the territory of the region.

As reported by ‘Suspilne’, the decision was supported by all 54 members of the regional council.

In addition, it was recommended to terminate lease agreements with the Orthodox Church of Moscow patriarchate communities that lease premises, which are architectural monuments.

At the same time, the regional council appealed to believers to sever any ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The regional council believes that stopping the activities of Moscow churches in Volyn is a strategic issue, because ‘the leadership of this organization has long had Russian passports’.