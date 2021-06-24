The Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky reflecting on the issue of the relations between Ukraine and its territories occupied by Russia said that walling them off the rest of the country might be put to a referendum.

Zelensky addressed this issue in his interview in ‘VIP with Natalia Moseychuk’ on ‘1+1’ channel.

Volodymyr Zelensky assumed that if there is no other alternative for improving the situation in Donbas, the issue of walling it off the rest of Ukrainian territory and supending all the relations with the occupied territories will be put to a referendum, ‘the people of Ukraine will vote for the wall’.

Building a wall either physical or metaphorical might become one of the ways of the conflict resolution, the President said.