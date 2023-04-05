On April 4, ‘War through the eyes of explosive technicians of the State Emergency Service’ exhibition was opened at the ‘Golden Gate’ Kyiv metro station.

The purpose of the exhibition is to show the work of sappers who destroy Russian landmines and other explosive devices, the State Emergency Service informed.

Explosive objects pose a risk to more than 14 million Ukrainians, and the area of territories potentially affected by landmines is more than 174,000 square kilometers, which is 30% of the territory of Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the technicians of the State Emergency Service have destroyed about 340,000 landmines and unexploded ammunitions.