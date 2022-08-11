Another trouble is brewing in Mariupol where local city water company workers staged a walk-out over delayed wages payment. Russian –led officials, though, appear to be unbothered by the protest as they are used to ‘slave mentality of Russians’, said exiled city administration in the statement on Wednesday.

Such treatment leaves many of those who stayed in the occupied city dismayed as in Ukraine ‘they got regular and high wages for their work contributing the city’s good’.

Meanwhile, Russian officials are scrambling to stage a covert mobilization effort – they keep sending spam text messages trying to recruit locals for military service in the Russian armed forcers.