As of April 17, an increase in the water level was recorded in five regions of Ukraine. Specialists take measures to avoid flooding.

The increase in the water level was recorded within the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Prypiat, Horyn and Western Bug rivers in the territories of Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, ‘Ukrhydroenergo’ said in a statement.

‘Hydropower plants employees continue to control spring high water according to a balanced schedule’, the statement says.

The company stressed that in order to regulate water levels and avoid flooding, hydroelectric power plants on the Dnieper and Dniester rivers continue to carry out controlled discharges in compliance with safety standards. The instructions were given by the Interdepartmental Commission for Coordination of Water Reservoirs Operating Modes under the State Water Resources Agency of Ukraine.