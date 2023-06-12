After Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka dam, the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, experiences water shortage.

City mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said in a statement that each resident of the Kryvyi Rih has to reduce water consumption by 40%. According to him, water supply has been suspended in Nikopol district and villages near Kryvyi Rih receive water only 4 hours a day.

The mayor noted that due to the preparations for such a situation, a plan was put into effect, which includes technical and organizational measures.

‘This is the case when the development of the situation really depends on each of you. The first option – we do not save and after a month, 70% of the city will be without water. The second option is to save and gain time to carry out the necessary work. There are no other options’, the mayor wrote.

At the same time, he assured that industrial enterprises have reduced consumption to a minimum. ‘But the main consumer of water is the city population. And it is very important for everyone to reduce water consumption by 40%. Everyone should do this’, Vilkul stressed.