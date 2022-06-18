In Mariupol, people have to collect water from street puddles and places of water system leaks amid mounting water shortages, said the aide to Mariupol mayor Petro Andruschenko on Telegram Saturday.

He also posted a video to illustrate the story.

It runs counter to the claims of Russian-led city officials who earlier reported renewal of water supplies in the war-ravaged city

‘The problem with drinking water is picking steam. To the degree when it is virtually absent, especially in the places where the occupiers reported the renewal of water supplies. People have to collect service water at pipe leaks site and use it,’ wrote Andrushchenko.

It is worth noting the early news stories told of people getting in a line to collect water from fire trucks.