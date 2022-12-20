Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko informed that the water supply system of the capital has been restored and the pumping units at the stations have been put into operation. However, it will take some time for the water to reach all consumers.

Water supply is already gradually appearing in the homes of Kyiv residents, first – on the lower floors of buildings.

Klitschko noted that the pressure on the upper floors of high-rise buildings is usually provided by additional pumping stations, which require time and electricity to start.

The mayor assured that utility workers continue to work to restore water supply to the homes of all Kyiv residents.