The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated on TV that he has had two meetings with president Zelensky and they have agreed to ‘start from scratch’.

He stressed that Ukraine must now show unity to the world and that everyone in Ukraine is a soldier doing everything possible to protect the country.

‘Those politicians who are now trying to play politics are anti-Ukrainian. Now, that the enemy is at the gate, it does not matter what had happened before February 24’, Poroshenko stated.