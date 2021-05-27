The chief of Ukrainian cyber police department raises concern over unregulated status of crypocurrencies.

In his interview for RBC Ukraine, Oleksandr Grynchak, chief of Ukraine’s cyber police department supported legalization of cryptocurrencies.

‘We are for legalization of cryptycurrencies and making them part of legal field. In the first place, we will bring revenues for [state] budget, secondly, we [will] follow illegal operations with cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, the entire shadow market uses them,’ said Grynchak.

He also claimed that the idea to make crypocurrencies legal is endorsed by the Verkhovna Rada committees.

Ukraine’s law-enforcement agencies have to deal with various crimes involving crypto currency schemes – from illegal crypto mining to murders, blackmail, drug trafficking, and kidnappings, and such issues have to be addresses, said the cyberpolice chief.