Ukraine’s president releases a new video with an uplifting message marking the 100th day of the country’s fight against the Russian aggression.

Shot in front of the president’s office in Kyiv, the video features Zelensky, prime minister Denys Shmygal, ‘Servant of the People’ MP Davyd Arakhamiya, and his top advisors Andriy Yermak and Mykhaylo Podolyak.

Oozing confidence, Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that all the Ukrainian leadership remains in Kyiv, adding that Ukraine’s ‘side is much bigger’- with our people and our armed forces, ‘victory will be ours’, said the president.