General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made a statement on Facebook regarding the latest missile attacks and the war that has been going on for more than eight years.

The General stressed that Ukraine is waging a war against the country, which is 28 times larger in territory and 4 times larger in population.

‘We are waging a war by land, air, sea, cyberspace, etc. We have been at war not for 8 months, but for 8 years and 8 months. All this testifies to our resilience, courage to defend our own, and the will to win’, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He claimed that not all countries could withstand such pressure.

‘Just today, the enemy used 55 Kh-101 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile, 22 anti-aircraft missiles for S-300 surface-to-air missile systems (SA-10 Grumble), 4 Shahed-136 UAVs and one Lancet-3 UAV on civilian targets in Ukraine’, the statement says.

Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine will definitely prevail.

‘We are holding on, regrouping, building up reserves, strengthening the defence, and gradually liberating our homeland’, the General concluded.