Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov states the Ukrainian military are ready to repel in case Russia invades.

In an interview to lb.ua, Reznikov stated Ukraine has the biggest army in Europe, adding it is provided with all necessary equipment to withstand a possible Russia’s attack.

‘We are the largest army in Europe – 261,000, as Ukraine’s legislation assigns’, the minister said.

According to him, the General Staff is trying to rationally allocate funds to the army and upgrade military equipment.

Reznikov stressed that the Ukrainian army currently has sufficient fuel and ammunition reserves, but still is not receiving 100% funding from the budget.

At the same time, he added that in the event of a new attack, the army is ready to move ‘to a completely different economic system – all funding will go to war’.

Commenting on the decision of some countries to partly evacuate the diplomatic corps, Reznikov said it was nothing more than ‘their domestic policy’.