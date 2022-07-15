In an intercepted phone call revealed by Ukraine’s military intelligence on Friday, a Russian artillery gunner is heard telling his family member his artillery unit often fires all over the place having no coordinates and mapping coordination.

‘We are shooting blindly. We don’t even know what we are targeting,’ said the frustrated soldier, admitting it often leads to friendly fire blunders.

He also opened up on the serious losses his unit has suffered. His unit commander ‘can’t recognize anyone, he is done’ after getting a head injury in combat while dead wounded troops are often left behind as ‘no-one takes them out’.

Remarkably, the Russian soldier’s biggest fear, according to his words, is possible reprisals if he refuses to go on with combat.